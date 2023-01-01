Harrison restaurants you'll love
Must-try Harrison restaurants
More about Café Deux
Café Deux
307 Halstead Avenue, Harrison
|Popular items
|Ham and Mozzarella
|$16.00
Ham, mozzarella cheese, baguette, basil aioli, fries
|Hand Cut Fries (gf, v, Vg)
|$11.00
Handcut, sea salt
|Salami and Buerre
|$18.00
Rosette de Lyon, baguette, Échiré butter, cornichons, fries
More about The Pureganic Cafe - (Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Organic)
The Pureganic Cafe - (Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Organic)
305 Halstead Avenue, Harrison
|Popular items
|SUPERBOWL
|$17.95
Choice of tofu or portobello with sauerkraut or kimchi over a mix of sauteed onion, garnet quinoa, collard greeds and red cabbagee and topped with crispy sweet potato.
|MAC & CHEEZE GG
|$13.50
A customer favorite and kids love it. A fresh, healthy, gluten free and vegan mac n' cheese. Cheeze contains nuts.
|MED SAMPLER
|$15.25
a mixed appetizer plte with hummus, stuffed grape leaves, babaganouch, lentil rolls, quinoa tabouli and marinated kalamata olives.
More about Patsy's Pizzeria - 7 Purdy Street
Patsy's Pizzeria - 7 Purdy Street
7 Purdy Street, Harrison
More about Fat Stu's All-American Burger -
Fat Stu's All-American Burger -
323 Halstead Avenue, Harrison