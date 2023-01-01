Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Harrison restaurants you'll love

Harrison restaurants
  • Harrison

Must-try Harrison restaurants

Café Deux

307 Halstead Avenue, Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ham and Mozzarella$16.00
Ham, mozzarella cheese, baguette, basil aioli, fries
Hand Cut Fries (gf, v, Vg)$11.00
Handcut, sea salt
Salami and Buerre$18.00
Rosette de Lyon, baguette, Échiré butter, cornichons, fries
The Pureganic Cafe - (Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Organic)

305 Halstead Avenue, Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SUPERBOWL$17.95
Choice of tofu or portobello with sauerkraut or kimchi over a mix of sauteed onion, garnet quinoa, collard greeds and red cabbagee and topped with crispy sweet potato.
MAC & CHEEZE GG$13.50
A customer favorite and kids love it. A fresh, healthy, gluten free and vegan mac n' cheese. Cheeze contains nuts.
MED SAMPLER$15.25
a mixed appetizer plte with hummus, stuffed grape leaves, babaganouch, lentil rolls, quinoa tabouli and marinated kalamata olives.
Patsy's Pizzeria - 7 Purdy Street

7 Purdy Street, Harrison

No reviews yet
Fat Stu's All-American Burger -

323 Halstead Avenue, Harrison

No reviews yet
