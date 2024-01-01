Avocado toast in Harrison
Café Deux
307 Halstead Avenue, Harrison
|The Sunnyside Avocado Toast (v)
|$17.00
Smashed avocado, alfafa sprouts, red radish, sunnyside egg
The Pureganic Cafe - (Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Organic)
305 Halstead Avenue, Harrison
|SMASHED AVOCADO ON GF TOAST (2)
|$16.95
Two toasted slices of our own gf bread topped with lightly seasoned and mashed avocado as well as freshly sliced avocado and topped with alfalfa sprouts.