Avocado toast in Harrison

Harrison restaurants
Toast

Harrison restaurants that serve avocado toast

Café Deux

307 Halstead Avenue, Harrison

The Sunnyside Avocado Toast (v)$17.00
Smashed avocado, alfafa sprouts, red radish, sunnyside egg
The Pureganic Cafe - (Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Organic)

305 Halstead Avenue, Harrison

SMASHED AVOCADO ON GF TOAST (2)$16.95
Two toasted slices of our own gf bread topped with lightly seasoned and mashed avocado as well as freshly sliced avocado and topped with alfalfa sprouts.
