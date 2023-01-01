Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Harrison

Harrison restaurants
Harrison restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Choo Choo Smokehouse BBQ

9070 Highway 58, Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.79
Fresh Burger Grill - Harrison

6306 Tennessee 58, Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Tyson seasoned chicken (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Tyson chicken strips (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
