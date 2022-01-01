Harrisonburg American restaurants you'll love
Capital Ale House
41 Court Square, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|Pierogies
|$11.00
Potato & onion pierogies, bacon, Havarti cheese, sour cream.
|Wings (20)
|$24.00
Your choice of: Barbecue, Thai Chili, Mexicali, or Hot Buffalo.
|Cheese Burger
|$14.75
Virginia beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Neill's Grill
221 University Blvd, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|Boneless Wing Salad
|$11.99
|Epic Dinner
|$13.49
Joe's Griddle 'n Grill
3355 S Main St., Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|Veggie Omelet
|$7.99
3 egg omelet filled with cheddar cheese, sautéed tomato, onion, sweet peppers and fresh spinach.
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
Half-pound burger with grilled onions and melted cheese served on a toasted sour dough bread.
|The Burger
|$9.99
Juicy, grilled half-pound burger served on a toasted Kaiser roll with mayo, leaf lettuce and tomato.