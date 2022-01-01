Harrisonburg American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Harrisonburg

Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House

41 Court Square, Harrisonburg

Pierogies$11.00
Potato & onion pierogies, bacon, Havarti cheese, sour cream.
Wings (20)$24.00
Your choice of: Barbecue, Thai Chili, Mexicali, or Hot Buffalo.
Cheese Burger$14.75
Virginia beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese.
O'Neill's Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Neill's Grill

221 University Blvd, Harrisonburg

Avg 4 (126 reviews)
Boneless Wing Salad$11.99
Epic Dinner$13.49
Joe's Griddle 'n Grill image

 

Joe's Griddle 'n Grill

3355 S Main St., Harrisonburg

Veggie Omelet$7.99
3 egg omelet filled with cheddar cheese, sautéed tomato, onion, sweet peppers and fresh spinach.
Patty Melt$10.99
Half-pound burger with grilled onions and melted cheese served on a toasted sour dough bread.
The Burger$9.99
Juicy, grilled half-pound burger served on a toasted Kaiser roll with mayo, leaf lettuce and tomato.
