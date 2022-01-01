Harrisonburg breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Harrisonburg

Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1 image

 

Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1

1635 East Market Street, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BACON, EGG & CHEESE$5.10
BACON, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
CUSTOM BREAKFAST SANDWICH$0.99
BUILD A CUSTOM BREAKFAST SANDWICH
SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE$5.00
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
More about Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1
Magpie Diner image

 

Magpie Diner

85 W. Gay Street, Harrisonburg

Avg 4.7 (300 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Toast$1.25
Fresh from the Magpie Bakery, choose a slice of toasted sourdough, milk bread, or out gluten-free seed & nut bread (+$1)
Herby Chicken Salad$9.95
Herby chicken salad with toasted almonds, honeycrisp apple, bibb lettuce, and herbs on toasted milk bread. Served with your choice of herb-salt fries or lightly-dressed greens.
Chorizo Breakfast Bowl$10.95
Breakfast potatoes and chorizo, topped with avocado crema, scallions, cilantro, cotija and a fried egg. Add an extra egg $1.50.
More about Magpie Diner
Joe's Griddle 'n Grill image

 

Joe's Griddle 'n Grill

3355 S Main St., Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Omelet$7.99
3 egg omelet filled with cheddar cheese, sautéed tomato, onion, sweet peppers and fresh spinach.
Patty Melt$10.99
Half-pound burger with grilled onions and melted cheese served on a toasted sour dough bread.
The Burger$9.99
Juicy, grilled half-pound burger served on a toasted Kaiser roll with mayo, leaf lettuce and tomato.
More about Joe's Griddle 'n Grill

