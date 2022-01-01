Harrisonburg breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Harrisonburg
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1
1635 East Market Street, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|BACON, EGG & CHEESE
|$5.10
BACON, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
|CUSTOM BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$0.99
BUILD A CUSTOM BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE
|$5.00
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
Magpie Diner
85 W. Gay Street, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|Toast
|$1.25
Fresh from the Magpie Bakery, choose a slice of toasted sourdough, milk bread, or out gluten-free seed & nut bread (+$1)
|Herby Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Herby chicken salad with toasted almonds, honeycrisp apple, bibb lettuce, and herbs on toasted milk bread. Served with your choice of herb-salt fries or lightly-dressed greens.
|Chorizo Breakfast Bowl
|$10.95
Breakfast potatoes and chorizo, topped with avocado crema, scallions, cilantro, cotija and a fried egg. Add an extra egg $1.50.
Joe's Griddle 'n Grill
3355 S Main St., Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|Veggie Omelet
|$7.99
3 egg omelet filled with cheddar cheese, sautéed tomato, onion, sweet peppers and fresh spinach.
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
Half-pound burger with grilled onions and melted cheese served on a toasted sour dough bread.
|The Burger
|$9.99
Juicy, grilled half-pound burger served on a toasted Kaiser roll with mayo, leaf lettuce and tomato.