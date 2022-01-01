Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Harrisonburg

Go
Harrisonburg restaurants
Toast

Harrisonburg restaurants that serve bruschetta

Vinny's Italian Grill image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg

225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRUSCHETTA$5.99
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg
Main pic

 

Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road

1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$9.00
Toasted italian bread topped with olive oil and garlic, chopped tomatoes, fresh basil, and italian herbs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Half Bruschetta Salad$9.00
Romaine and spinach with grilled chicken, fresh tomato, italian herbs, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing. Served with toasted italian bread
Full Bruschetta Salad$12.50
Romaine and spinach with grilled chicken, fresh tomato, italian herbs, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing. Served with toasted italian bread
More about Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisonburg

Reuben

Quesadillas

Cake

Stromboli

Rigatoni

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Lasagna

Map

More near Harrisonburg to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Front Royal

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston