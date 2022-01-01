Bruschetta in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve bruschetta
Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg
225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg
|BRUSCHETTA
|$5.99
Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg
|Bruschetta
|$9.00
Toasted italian bread topped with olive oil and garlic, chopped tomatoes, fresh basil, and italian herbs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
|Half Bruschetta Salad
|$9.00
Romaine and spinach with grilled chicken, fresh tomato, italian herbs, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing. Served with toasted italian bread
|Full Bruschetta Salad
|$12.50
Romaine and spinach with grilled chicken, fresh tomato, italian herbs, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing. Served with toasted italian bread