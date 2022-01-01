Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg restaurants
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve caesar salad

MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2 image

 

MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2

1731 S HIGH STREET, HARRISONBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$6.49
GRILLED CHICKEN, FRESH MIXED GREENS, MUSHROOMS, PARMESAN CHEESE, RED ONIONS, SIDE OF CEASAR DRESSING
More about MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1 image

 

Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1

1635 East Market Street, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$6.49
GRILLED CHICKEN, FRESH MIXED GREENS, MUSHROOMS, PARMESAN CHEESE, RED ONIONS, SIDE OF CEASAR DRESSING
More about Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1
Vinny's Italian Grill image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill

225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD SMALL$4.25
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.25
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
More about Vinny's Italian Grill
MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3 image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3

1741 Virginia Ave, Harrisonburg

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$6.49
GRILLED CHICKEN, FRESH MIXED GREENS, MUSHROOMS, PARMESAN CHEESE, RED ONIONS, SIDE OF CEASAR DRESSING
More about MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House

41 Court Square, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine drizzled with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, shaved hardboiled egg, garlic toast point.
Big Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine drizzled with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese,shaved hardboiled egg, garlic toast point,
More about Capital Ale House

