Caesar salad in Harrisonburg

MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2
1731 S HIGH STREET, HARRISONBURG
|CAESAR SALAD
|$6.49
GRILLED CHICKEN, FRESH MIXED GREENS, MUSHROOMS, PARMESAN CHEESE, RED ONIONS, SIDE OF CEASAR DRESSING
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1
1635 East Market Street, Harrisonburg
|CAESAR SALAD
|$6.49
GRILLED CHICKEN, FRESH MIXED GREENS, MUSHROOMS, PARMESAN CHEESE, RED ONIONS, SIDE OF CEASAR DRESSING
Vinny's Italian Grill
225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg
|CAESAR SALAD SMALL
|$4.25
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.25
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3
1741 Virginia Ave, Harrisonburg
|CAESAR SALAD
|$6.49
GRILLED CHICKEN, FRESH MIXED GREENS, MUSHROOMS, PARMESAN CHEESE, RED ONIONS, SIDE OF CEASAR DRESSING
Capital Ale House
41 Court Square, Harrisonburg
|Small Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine drizzled with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, shaved hardboiled egg, garlic toast point.
|Big Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine drizzled with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese,shaved hardboiled egg, garlic toast point,