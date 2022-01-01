Cake in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve cake
More about MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2
MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2
1731 S HIGH STREET, HARRISONBURG
|CRUMB CAKE
|$3.09
More about Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1
1635 East Market Street, Harrisonburg
|CRUMB CAKE
|$3.09
More about The Golden Pony
The Golden Pony
181 N Main St, Harrisonburg
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
|Quinoa Cake
|$7.00
sweet corn succotash, red pepper coulis
More about Capital Ale House
Capital Ale House
41 Court Square, Harrisonburg
|Big Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake sandwiched with smooth cream cheese icing all studded with pecans and shards of fresh toasted coconut.
|Big Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
A six layer, moist and silky smooth chocolate cake served with premium vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce.