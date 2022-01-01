Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Harrisonburg
/
Harrisonburg
/
Cannolis
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve cannolis
Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg
225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg
No reviews yet
Mini Cannoli
$1.75
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg
Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$7.00
More about Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
