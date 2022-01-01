Carrot cake in Harrisonburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Harrisonburg restaurants that serve carrot cake

The Golden Pony image

 

The Golden Pony

181 N Main St, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about The Golden Pony
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House

41 Court Square, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Carrot Cake$9.00
Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake sandwiched with smooth cream cheese icing all studded with pecans and shards of fresh toasted coconut.
More about Capital Ale House

