Eggplant parm in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Magpie Diner
Magpie Diner
85 W. Gay Street, Harrisonburg
|Eggplant Parm Sando
|$10.95
Breaded and fried eggplant cutlet on a milk bread bun with melted mozzarella, our famous green herb sauce, roasted tomato-chile jam, and arugula.
More about Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$14.00
Slices of eggplant, dipped in a golden batter, lightly fried, baked in tomato sauce with melted cheese and bechamel, served over spaghetti