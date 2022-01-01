Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Harrisonburg

Go
Harrisonburg restaurants
Toast

Harrisonburg restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Magpie Diner image

 

Magpie Diner

85 W. Gay Street, Harrisonburg

Avg 4.7 (300 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Sando$10.95
Breaded and fried eggplant cutlet on a milk bread bun with melted mozzarella, our famous green herb sauce, roasted tomato-chile jam, and arugula.
More about Magpie Diner
Main pic

 

Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road

1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$14.00
Slices of eggplant, dipped in a golden batter, lightly fried, baked in tomato sauce with melted cheese and bechamel, served over spaghetti
More about Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road

