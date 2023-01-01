French toast in Harrisonburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Magpie Diner image

 

Magpie Diner

85 W. Gay Street, Harrisonburg

Avg 4.7 (300 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain French Toast$6.95
Two slices of plain French Toast made with Magpie Bakery milk bread. Served with butter and syrup.
Peaches & Cream French Toast$9.95
Milk bread french toast stuffed with creamy peach- rosemary mascarpone and topped with fresh peaches, candied pistachios, and a sprig of rosemary.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$8.95
Two slices of Magpie Bakery cinnamon swirl french toast topped with whipped cinnamon-sugar butter and syrup.
More about Magpie Diner
Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House - Harrisonburg

41 Court Square, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$13.00
More about Capital Ale House - Harrisonburg

