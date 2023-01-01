French toast in Harrisonburg
Magpie Diner
85 W. Gay Street, Harrisonburg
|Plain French Toast
|$6.95
Two slices of plain French Toast made with Magpie Bakery milk bread. Served with butter and syrup.
|Peaches & Cream French Toast
|$9.95
Milk bread french toast stuffed with creamy peach- rosemary mascarpone and topped with fresh peaches, candied pistachios, and a sprig of rosemary.
|Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
|$8.95
Two slices of Magpie Bakery cinnamon swirl french toast topped with whipped cinnamon-sugar butter and syrup.