Fruit salad in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve fruit salad
More about Macado's - Harrisonburg
Macado's - Harrisonburg
1950 Deyerle Ave, Harrisonburg
|Fruit Salad
|$2.75
More about Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg
|Half Coconut And Fruit Salad
|$9.00
Romaine and spinach, with almond slivers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, and seasonal fruit, topped with coconut battered crispy chicken, served with Raspberry vinaigrette
|Full Coconut and Fruit Salad
|$12.50
Romaine and spinach, with almond slivers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, and seasonal fruit, topped with coconut battered crispy chicken, served with Raspberry vinaigrette