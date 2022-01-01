Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Harrisonburg

Go
Harrisonburg restaurants
Toast

Harrisonburg restaurants that serve fruit salad

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Harrisonburg

1950 Deyerle Ave, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Salad$2.75
More about Macado's - Harrisonburg
Main pic

 

Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road

1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Coconut And Fruit Salad$9.00
Romaine and spinach, with almond slivers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, and seasonal fruit, topped with coconut battered crispy chicken, served with Raspberry vinaigrette
Full Coconut and Fruit Salad$12.50
Romaine and spinach, with almond slivers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, and seasonal fruit, topped with coconut battered crispy chicken, served with Raspberry vinaigrette
More about Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisonburg

Clams

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cookies

Chocolate Cake

Bruschetta

Garlic Bread

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Harrisonburg to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Front Royal

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Nellysford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (578 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (448 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston