Greek salad in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve greek salad
Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg
225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg
|GREEK SALAD
|$8.49
Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing
Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg
|Full Greek Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, spinach, carrots, onions, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives, served with greek dressing
|Half Greek Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, spinach, carrots, onions, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives, served with greek dressing