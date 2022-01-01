Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Harrisonburg

Go
Harrisonburg restaurants
Toast

Harrisonburg restaurants that serve greek salad

Vinny's Italian Grill image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg

225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEK SALAD$8.49
Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg
Main pic

 

Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road

1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Greek Salad$10.00
Romaine, spinach, carrots, onions, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives, served with greek dressing
Half Greek Salad$7.00
Romaine, spinach, carrots, onions, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives, served with greek dressing
More about Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisonburg

Tuna Sandwiches

Pasta Salad

Pepper Steaks

Cheese Fries

Hummus

Boneless Wings

Calamari

Cannolis

Map

More near Harrisonburg to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Front Royal

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston