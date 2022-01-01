Mushroom burgers in Harrisonburg
Capital Ale House - Harrisonburg
41 Court Square, Harrisonburg
|Mushroom French Dip Burger
|$15.50
Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions,
sautéed mushrooms, gruyere cheese,
horseradish sauce, au jus.
*Items can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical conditon.