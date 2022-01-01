Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Patty melts in
Harrisonburg
/
Harrisonburg
/
Patty Melts
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve patty melts
The Golden Pony
181 N Main St, Harrisonburg
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$10.00
More about The Golden Pony
Joe's Griddle 'n Grill
3355 S Main St., Harrisonburg
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$10.99
Half-pound burger with grilled onions and melted cheese served on a toasted sour dough bread.
More about Joe's Griddle 'n Grill
