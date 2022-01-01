Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Profiterole in
Harrisonburg
/
Harrisonburg
/
Profiterole
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve profiterole
Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg
225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg
No reviews yet
PROFITEROLE CAKE
$5.50
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg
Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg
No reviews yet
Profiteroles
$7.00
More about Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisonburg
Ham Sandwiches
French Fries
Mushroom Burgers
Cannolis
Chicken Wraps
Tossed Salad
Chicken Tenders
Mac And Cheese
More near Harrisonburg to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(105 restaurants)
Warrenton
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Culpeper
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Front Royal
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Nellysford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(105 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(267 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(454 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston