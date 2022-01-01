Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg restaurants
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Capital Ale House

41 Court Square, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, Sweet Thai chili sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn bean salad or fries.
Mahi Fish Tacos$14.00
Seasoned Mahi, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, ancho chipotle sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.
Cuban Pork Tacos$14.00
Marinated cuban pulled pork, crisp cilantro lime slaw, pickle slice drizzled with lemon-cayenne aioli, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.
More about Capital Ale House
O'Neill's Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Neill's Grill

221 University Blvd, Harrisonburg

Avg 4 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.99
More about O'Neill's Grill

Map

Map

