Tacos in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve tacos
Capital Ale House
41 Court Square, Harrisonburg
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, Sweet Thai chili sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn bean salad or fries.
|Mahi Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Seasoned Mahi, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, ancho chipotle sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.
|Cuban Pork Tacos
|$14.00
Marinated cuban pulled pork, crisp cilantro lime slaw, pickle slice drizzled with lemon-cayenne aioli, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.