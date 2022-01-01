Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Harrisonburg
/
Harrisonburg
/
Tiramisu
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve tiramisu
Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg
225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg
No reviews yet
TIRAMISU
$5.49
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg
Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$7.00
More about Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisonburg
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Salad
Greek Salad
Fish And Chips
Chicken Parmesan
Salmon
Rigatoni
More near Harrisonburg to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Warrenton
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Culpeper
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Front Royal
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Nellysford
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston