Harrison's
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
2773 S Church St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2773 S Church St
Burlington NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Salvation Coffee Company
We are delighted to serve you.
We appreciate your business.
Magerks Elon
Come in and enjoy the BEST Cheese Steaks South of Philly, as well as, our Signature Cheese Steak Egg Rolls, Amazing Nachos, an awesome craft beer list (with a focus on our amazing NC breweries), and Fresh Crafted Crush Cocktails!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0460
Nothing Bundt Cakes
TMR-TickleMyRibs
Come in and enjoy!