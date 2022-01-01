Go
Harrison's

Harrison's

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2773 S Church St • $

Avg 4.3 (402 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Steak$7.29
Wafer-sliced steak, sweet grilled onions, provolone cheese, special herb seasoning, shredded lettuce. On sub roll.
Large cheese Bites$4.29
French Fries$1.49
Chef Salad$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, onions, olives, swiss, cheddar, ham, turkey, bacon
Tea$1.50
Side Of Dressing$0.25
Smoked Turkey$7.79
Thin-sliced, oven-prepared, smoked turkey breast, havarti cheese, dijon-ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato. On grilled sourdough
Teriyaki Chicken$7.79
Grilled filet breast of chicken (never frozen), cubed and marinated in our own special teriyaki marinade; with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. On pita
Teriyaki Chicken Platter - 1 Skewer$7.49
Tender fresh filet breast of chicken, cubed and marinated in our own special teriyaki marinade, skewered and sizzled on the grill.
Teriyaki Chicken Platter - 2 Skewers$9.49
Tender fresh filet breast of chicken, cubed and marinated in our own special teriyaki marinade, skewered and sizzled on the grill.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2773 S Church St

Burlington NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
