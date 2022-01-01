Harrison's Restaurant

At Harrison’s, located in historic downtown Tipp City, we pride ourselves in taking care of our customers with great service and expertly prepared food. The menu is as diverse as the patrons that walk through our doors. We use only the freshest of ingredients and offer a wide variety of made to order appetizers, fresh salads, and delicious sandwiches and soups. We offer fresh seafood, hand cut steaks and chops as well as our specialty, in-house smoked BBQ ribs and chicken, which are crowd favorites. Save room for dessert and enjoy our Crème Brule or Hot Fudge Nut Ball while you relax after a day of Tipp City shopping or antiquing.

Open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner we would love the opportunity to have you visit our restaurant. We realize you have a choice. Thanks for choosing Harrison’s.



106 E Main Street