Harrisville restaurants you'll love

Harrisville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Harrisville

Harrisville's top cuisines

American
American
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Harrisville restaurants

Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Johnny's Victory Diner/BBQ

2731 Victory Highway, Burrillville

Avg 4.5 (195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#6A 2 Eggs with Meat and Regular Hash$10.99
Served with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage and crispy homefries and choice of toast ...
Mile High$11.99
Two sausage patties, two strips of crispy bacon, two hash browns and cheddar cheesy scrambled eggs inside buttery grilled italian toast - served with home fries
#2 1-Egg with Meat$6.99
Served with crispy homefries and choice of toast ...
More about Johnny's Victory Diner/BBQ
Main pic

 

Dev’s Tavern - 341 Chapel Street

341 Chapel Street, Harrisville

No reviews yet
More about Dev’s Tavern - 341 Chapel Street
Banner pic

 

Toti's Tavern - 8 Callahan School St

8 Callahan School St, Harrisville

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Toti's Tavern - 8 Callahan School St
