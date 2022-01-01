Go
Toast

Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen

Come on in and enjoy!

130 West Riverside Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Taphouse$9.00
california blend, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar cheese, onion and cornbread croutons
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
fresh shaved prime rib, topped with provolone cheese, onion and peppers
Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese$9.50
fried klause pretzel served with house made beer cheese
Chili
Big Boy Fish Sandwich$14.50
atlantic whitefish, served blackened or beer battered, served with a side of house tarter sauce
Wings$15.00
one pound of crispy, golden fried wings tossed in house buffalo (mild or hot) or Cajun rub
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$13.00
grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, black bean and corn salsa, tomato basil tortilla, homemade salsa ranch
Harry's Cheese Balls$10.00
Riverside Wedge$9.50
iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, fresh tomato and bacon bits
Cheeseburger$13.50
8 oz. hand pattied beef, choice of american, swiss, chedder or pepper-jack cheese (add bacon +1)
See full menu

Location

130 West Riverside Drive

Jeffersonville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Yeti

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cluckers

No reviews yet

Family friendly, sports bar environment with great wings and much more, along with a full bar at affordable prices!

Pearl Street Taphouse

No reviews yet

24 Rotating craft beers on tap & delicious food

Thats My Dog Food Truck

No reviews yet

Mobile Hotdog food truck.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston