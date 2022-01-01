Go
Harry Buffalo

Harry Buffalo has been welcoming our valued customers to ‘The Herd’
since 1996.
Great food and fun has been our foundation with a strong commitment to exceptional service.

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5604 Wilson Mills Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded Tenders / Buffalo Sauce / Cheddar / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Fries
The Classic$11.00
Breaded Tenders / Slaw / Pickle / Fancy Sauce / Brioche Bun / Fries
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.00
Swiss Cheese / Onions Straws / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.
Baked Pretzel Bites$9.00
Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard
BYO Burger$10.50
ALL BURGERS SERVED WITH FRIES, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER (GFA)
Regular (8) Boneless Wings+Fries$11.00
Deep fried and toss with your favorite sauce
4PC Tender Basket + Fries$10.00
Regular (8) Traditional Wings+Fries$13.00
Deep fried and toss with your favorite sauce
BBQ Chicken Santa Fe Salad$12.00
Cheese Mix, Charred Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, and Tortilla
Super Herd Burger$12.00
American & Swiss Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

5604 Wilson Mills Road

Highland Heights OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

