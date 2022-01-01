Go
Toast

Harry Caray's

​Located near the main entrance to Navy Pier, Harry’s boasts a waterfront location, outstanding smoked barbecue, great selection of local craft beer and world class collection of sports memorabilia.
Guests are treated to dry rubbed meats that are smoked for hours over hickory for maximum flavor and tenderness. The menu also offers salads and burgers, including the popular plant-based Beyond Burger®. The carefully curated craft beer list features hard to find local gems along with many fan favorites.

700 East Grand Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

700 East Grand Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caffe Oliva

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Navy Pier

No reviews yet

Golden Image account

Billy Goat Tavern - Navy Pier

No reviews yet

Located on Chicago`s Navy Pier Waterfront, come enjoy a burger and beer on our outdoor Patio. The perfect summer getaway after a long day`s work...or just to have fun!

Original Rainbow Cone - Navy Pier

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston