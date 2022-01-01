Harry Caray's
Located near the main entrance to Navy Pier, Harry’s boasts a waterfront location, outstanding smoked barbecue, great selection of local craft beer and world class collection of sports memorabilia.
Guests are treated to dry rubbed meats that are smoked for hours over hickory for maximum flavor and tenderness. The menu also offers salads and burgers, including the popular plant-based Beyond Burger®. The carefully curated craft beer list features hard to find local gems along with many fan favorites.
700 East Grand Avenue
Location
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
