Harry's Beach House

Farm to table seasonal cuisine served seaside!

2676 Alki Ave SW • $$

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Cauliflower$12.00
Fried Cauliflower with honey mustard, tumeric yogurt, crispy shallots and black sesame seeds
Grilled Asparagus$15.00
Local Broccolini, Mustard Vinaigrette, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Slivered Almonds
Harry's Chocolate Cake$12.00
A big slice of our Chocolate Cake served with Strawberry Coulis and Chantilly Cream
Steak Frites$36.00
American Wagyu Steak Frites served with French Fries and Sherry Shallot Blue Cheese Sauce
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Salmon, Herby Lemon Aioli, Pickles, Toasted Cumin, Fresh Cabbage Slaw, Jalapenos, Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
Beach House Greens$12.00
Mixed Green Salad, Cukes, Radish, Fennel, Sugar Snap Peas, Soft Herbs, Lemon Vinaigrette
Harry's Burger$18.00
Harry's Signature Burger served with American cheese, Special Sauce, Pickles and Onions on a Brioche Bun, served with Fries
Hot Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickles, Mayo, Harissa-Chili-Butter
Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
Harry's Fries$11.00
House Fries, 601 Sauce, Sage, Rosemary, Pecorino
Kale & Romaine Caesar$14.00
Our house caesar with brioche croutons, parmesan, honeyed apples. Add grilled salmon for $8
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2676 Alki Ave SW

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
