Go
Toast

Harry's Grille & Tavern

Harry's Grille & Tavern (Harry's) is a Charlotte based gastropub featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a relaxed atmosphere. Offering upscale casual American cuisine, Harry's menu features signature sandwiches, hand-cut steaks, and fresh salads that are easily paired with locally crafted beer or innovative signature cocktails. Harry's also offers a weekend brunch, featuring a twist on classic dishes and savory delights.

8426 Park Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Tavern Dip$18.00
Blackened Salmon Salad$16.00
See full menu

Location

8426 Park Rd.

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wolfman Pizza

No reviews yet

Dine In, Take Out, and Delivery. We also use Postmates, Doordash, and Bite Squad for Delivery. We serve craft beer on draft and we have wine.

Rusty's Deli & Grille

No reviews yet

Serving Charlotte since 1983!

Grumpy Grandpas Mexican

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston