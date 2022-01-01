Harry's Grille & Tavern
Opened in 2012, Harry's Grille & Tavern (Harry's) is a Charlotte based gastropub featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a relaxed atmosphere. Offering upscale casual American cuisine, Harry's menu features signature sandwiches, hand-cut steaks, and fresh salads that are easily paired with locally crafted beer or innovative signature cocktails. Harry's also offers a weekend brunch, featuring a twist on classic dishes and savory delights.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd • $$
Location
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
