Harry's Grille & Tavern

Opened in 2012, Harry's Grille & Tavern (Harry's) is a Charlotte based gastropub featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a relaxed atmosphere. Offering upscale casual American cuisine, Harry's menu features signature sandwiches, hand-cut steaks, and fresh salads that are easily paired with locally crafted beer or innovative signature cocktails. Harry's also offers a weekend brunch, featuring a twist on classic dishes and savory delights.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1275 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$5.00
Fried. salt and pepper.
Harry's Salmon Salad$18.00
Blackened salmon filet, spring mix, pearl couscous, edamame, cucumber, tomato, avocado, and mango. Served with a chipotle lime vinaigrette.
Club Sandwich$13.50
Ham, turkey, bacon, house-made pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, served on a baguette.
Derby Cobb$18.00
Arcadian greens, crisp romaine, blue cheese crumble, hard-boiled egg ,bacon, red onion, cherry tomatoes, avocado, choice of dressing.
Black Label Burger$18.00
Porterhouse, brisket & short rib blend, sharp cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, served on a pretzel roll.
Cajun Pasta Shrimp$20.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, tomato, roasted garlic and penne tossed in a cajun cream sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Salmon Tacos$16.00
Diced blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, lettuce, chipotle aioli dressing, served in grilled flour tortillas.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

