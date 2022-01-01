Go
Toast

Harry's Restaurant

Globe On Your Fork

318 Tuam St.

No reviews yet

Location

318 Tuam St.

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Calle Tacos

No reviews yet

La Calle Tacos & Tequila located at Bagby Park in Midtown Houston.

FAO

No reviews yet

Come in and Let's Play!

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

No reviews yet

Christians Tailgate
A Houston tradition for over 70 years, Christian's Tailgate has long been a favorite for burgers, beer and sports. With plenty of TV's, we offer the perfect place to kick back, drink a cold beer and enjoy what's been touted as the Best Hamburger in Houston. Dubbed as "Hamburger Heaven" by the Houston Chronicle and voted Reader’s Choice “Best Burger in Houston” several times, our burgers are a must-try. Visit us at any of our 5 locations throughout the city!

Unicorn Disco - Houston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston