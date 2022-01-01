Go
Harry's Alehouse

Harry's - Voted Best Restaurant, Best Craft Beer Bar, Best Burger, and Best Wings 2018-2021!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

5737 Plank Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Cheeseburger$6.99
4 oz. grilled hamburger patty with American cheese on a soft bun.
Burger Royale$14.00
Caramelized onions, bacon jam, pickles, American cheese, lettuce, and special Burger Sauce
Texas Wings$13.50
EIGHT of Harry's famous grilled wings coated in hot sauce and tossed in our secret Texas rub. Our #1 selling wing!
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Homemade chicken tenders with fries. Choice of ranch, honey-mustard, BBQ, or Mumbo sauce
Fiesta Salad$14.50
Buffalo style chicken bites over mixed greens, grilled corn, cucumbers, red onions, tortilla strips, and Monterey Jack cheese tossed in a creamy ranch dressing
Kid Tenders$6.99
3 Chicken Tenders and one side
West Fredburger$12.50
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and a pickle on a toasted buttery sesame bun!
Whiskey Burger$14.50
Cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, Jack Daniels BBQ sauce, onion rings served on a toasted buttery bun
Fish & Chips$16.50
Beer-battered Cod filet served with fries or house-made chips, Cole slaw, and tartar sauce.
Animal Burger$13.00
Directly from the West Coast - double mustard seared patties topped with American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and secret animal sauce on a toasted buttery bun
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5737 Plank Road

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
