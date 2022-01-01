Go
Harry's Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

3549 N Oakland Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Basic Burger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, onion
Chicken Wings$16.00
buffalo, bbq, chili lime, celery, carrots, bleu cheese dressing
Friday Cod Fry$12.00
beer battered cod, rye bread, coleslaw, waffle fries, lemon wedge
7 Vegetable Salmon Salad$15.00
field greens, peppers, tomatoes, capers, onions, olives, cucumbers, dijon vinaigrete
Rueben$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
House-Made Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
parmesan & herb breading, marinara, parmesan
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
romaine, bacon, eggs, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese, tortilla strips, choice of dressing
Grilled Salmon BLT$15.00
ciabatta, arugula, oven roasted tomatoes, applewood bacon, pesto mayo, white toast
The Shorewood$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
Blackened Chicken Club$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
Location

3549 N Oakland Ave

Shorewood WI

Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Cafe Corazon

No reviews yet

We are proud to serve beef from Redeker Farms, seasonal produce from the family farm and Corazón's own urban garden. We also support other local farmers through Restaurant Supported Agriculture (RSA). Proudly providing Milwaukee with locally sourced Mexican dining.

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

No reviews yet

Serving elevated scratch pub fare with a focus on quality smoked meats, 53 hand selected rotating drafts with a perched view of the Milwaukee River.

Company Brewing

No reviews yet

Popular neighborhood mainstay and brewery offering American comfort food.

Shichai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Hookah ,Drinks & Food !!!

