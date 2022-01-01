Go
Harry's Pizzeria

Chef Michael Schwartz's neighborhood American pizzeria serving quick-fired pizza, snacks, fresh salads, entrées. Craft beer & wine too! YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT.

Popular Items

Spicy Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, calabrian chili sauce, fontina, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Harry's Chopped Salad$14.00
romaine, tomatoes, white beans, farro, red onions, fennel, carrot, kalamata olives, creamy lemon dressing
Mushroom Pizza$17.00
cremini mushrooms, porcini cream, fontina, parmesan
Italian Sausage Pizza$17.00
fresh mozzarella, sautéed greens, peppers & onions, tomato sauce
Classic Cheese Pizza$14.00
Pesto Pizza$16.00
ricotta, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, baby heirloom tomatoes
Margherita Pizza$14.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
Crispy Polenta Fries$11.00
spicy ketchup
Short Rib Pizza$19.00
slow roasted short rib, caramelized onion, fontina, gruyere, arugula
Caesar Salad$12.00
lemon, anchovy, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs
Location

2996 McFarlane Rd

Coconut Grove FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
