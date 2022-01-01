Go
Harry's Pizzeria

Chef Michael Schwartz's neighborhood American pizzeria serving quick-fired pizza, snacks, fresh salads, entrées. Craft beer & wine too!
YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3918 N Miami Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1670 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, calabrian chile, fontina, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Mushroom Pizza$17.00
cremini mushrooms, porcini cream, italico & fontina cheeses, parmesan
Caesar Salad$12.00
lemon, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs
Roasted Chicken Wings$15.00
sweet & spicy with rosemary crema
Italian Sausage$17.00
ssamjang, fontina, kimchi, cilantro, ranch
Zeppole$7.00
Powdered Donuts w/ Lemon Ricotta
Margherita Pizza$14.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
Classic Cheese Pizza$14.00
tomato sauce, fontina, parmesan
Meal for 2$40.00
Crispy Polenta Fries$10.00
with spicy ketchup
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3918 N Miami Ave

Miami FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

