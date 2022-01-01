HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall

Go
HartFoods Online Food Hall includes multiple different restaurant concepts. You can order from one restaurant or you can order items from all of them! And check back often to see what new restaurant concepts we are adding!

Popular Items

Birria Quesadillas$17.95
Three per order | 4" corn tortillas | stuffed with chopped Birria | melted mozzarella | grated cheese | onion | cilantro | consomé
Carnitas BirriaDilla$15.95
crispy pork lardons | cheese | cilantro | onions | flour tortilla | crunch corn taco | griddle fried in Guillo sauce | served with Ramen noodle & birra consommé | sour cream |salsa roja | avocado tomatillo sauce
Cheddar Biscuit (Each)$1.95
Maple-Glazed Roasted Turkey
with Gravy & Cranberry
Four Twenty BirriaDilla$17.95
cali style - slow cooked beef | black beans | cheese | cilantro | onions | flour tortilla | crunch corn taco | griddle fried in Guillo sauce | served with Ramen noodle & birra consommé | sour cream |salsa roja | avocado tomatillo sauce
Pierogis$18.00
handmade classic cheese & potato pierogies | kraut, root vegetable & kielbasa hash | sour cream
Biscuits
Mucho Grande Bowl$22.20
yellow rice & red bean bowl | marinated skirt steak | green onion | topped with shredded white cheddar | chimichurri sauce
Corn Bread
Birria Tacos$17.95
Four per order | 4" corn tortillas | chopped Birria | onion | cilantro | consomé
Location

533 Farmington Ave

Hartford CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
