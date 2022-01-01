Burritos in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve burritos
The Rockin Chicken
476 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Mostrito Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, chaufa, rotisserie chicken, Peruvian beans, French fries
Thomas Hooker at Colt
140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
2 eggs, choice of meat, cheddar- jack cheese, house made salsa, guacamole, chipotle sour cream
The Place 2 Be South End
615 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Ham Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$10.00
Served with home fries.
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$10.00
Served with home fries.
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$10.00
Served with home fries.
Coyote Flaco - Hartford - Hartford
635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford
|Kids Burrito
|$10.00
|California Burrito
|$15.00
One large flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans and your choice of filling, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese, served with sour cream
|Burritos Pan
|$0.00
The Place 2 Be Downtown
5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$10.00
Bacon, egg and cheese burrito served with home fries.
Orale Guey Mexican Kitchen - 704 Park Street
704 Park Street, Hartford
|Burrito
|$12.99
The Corner Cafe MX
262 Franklin Avenue, Hartford
|Carnitas Burrito
|$11.50
|Shredded Beef Burrito
|$11.50
Seasoned and slow cooked beef, onions and tomatos burrito with filling of rice, beans, mix chesse, Pico de gallo with side of Guac and sour cream
|Pastor Burrito
|$11.50
Pork meat in a traditional Mexican marinade adobad burrito with filling of rice, beans, mix chesse, Pico de gallo with side of Guac and sour cream