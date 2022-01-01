Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Hartford

Go
Hartford restaurants
Toast

Hartford restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Rockin Chicken

476 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.5 (1586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mostrito Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, chaufa, rotisserie chicken, Peruvian beans, French fries
More about The Rockin Chicken
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Thomas Hooker at Colt

140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
2 eggs, choice of meat, cheddar- jack cheese, house made salsa, guacamole, chipotle sour cream
More about Thomas Hooker at Colt
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be South End

615 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 3.8 (598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham Egg & Cheese Burrito$10.00
Served with home fries.
Sausage Egg & Cheese Burrito$10.00
Served with home fries.
Bacon Egg & Cheese Burrito$10.00
Served with home fries.
More about The Place 2 Be South End
California Burrito image

 

Coyote Flaco - Hartford - Hartford

635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Burrito$10.00
California Burrito$15.00
One large flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans and your choice of filling, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese, served with sour cream
Burritos Pan$0.00
More about Coyote Flaco - Hartford - Hartford
858fd141-09bd-4d5b-9460-215b1fd4be11 image

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be Downtown

5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford

Avg 4 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Egg & Cheese Burrito$10.00
Bacon, egg and cheese burrito served with home fries.
More about The Place 2 Be Downtown
Main pic

 

Orale Guey Mexican Kitchen - 704 Park Street

704 Park Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$12.99
More about Orale Guey Mexican Kitchen - 704 Park Street
Item pic

 

The Corner Cafe MX

262 Franklin Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Burrito$11.50
Shredded Beef Burrito$11.50
Seasoned and slow cooked beef, onions and tomatos burrito with filling of rice, beans, mix chesse, Pico de gallo with side of Guac and sour cream
Pastor Burrito$11.50
Pork meat in a traditional Mexican marinade adobad burrito with filling of rice, beans, mix chesse, Pico de gallo with side of Guac and sour cream
More about The Corner Cafe MX

Browse other tasty dishes in Hartford

Curry

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Carrot Cake

Salmon Salad

Dumplings

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Hartford to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Hartford to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (869 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston