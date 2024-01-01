Cappuccino in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve cappuccino
Thomas Hooker at Colt
140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford
|Cappuccino 16 oz
|$4.50
|Iced Cappuccino 24 oz
|$5.25
|Cappuccino 10 oz
|$4.00
SANDWICHES
The Place 2 Be South End
615 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Cappuccino
|$5.25
Our coffee is roasted and blended exclusively by Perkatory Coffee Roasters. Cappuccino features the rich and rounded Bitches Brew Blend espresso with a thick layer of foamed milk.
SANDWICHES
The Place 2 Be Downtown
5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford
|Cappuccino
|$5.25
