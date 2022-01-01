Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Hartford
/
Hartford
/
Carrot Cake
Hartford restaurants that serve carrot cake
Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
2996 Main Street, Hartford
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$4.25
More about Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
Trumbull Kitchen
150 Trumbull Street, Hartford
No reviews yet
Waffled Carrot Cake (tk)
$9.95
cream cheese icing, toasted coconut, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
More about Trumbull Kitchen
