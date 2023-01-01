Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Hartford

Hartford restaurants
Hartford restaurants that serve ceviche

El Pollo Rico- Hartford

1240 Park Street, Hartford

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pescado Ceviche$17.00
More about El Pollo Rico- Hartford
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Rockin Chicken

476 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.5 (1586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Bowl$14.50
Fish Ceviche served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and avocado over quinoa, white rice or salad.
Fish Ceviche Small Tray$46.00
Fish Ceviche$18.00
Fish marinated in lime juice and served with Peruvian corn and sweet potato.
More about The Rockin Chicken
Trumbull Kitchen

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Ceviche (tk)$13.95
mango, citrus vinaigrette, jalapeno
More about Trumbull Kitchen

