Ceviche in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve ceviche
More about El Pollo Rico- Hartford
El Pollo Rico- Hartford
1240 Park Street, Hartford
|Pescado Ceviche
|$17.00
More about The Rockin Chicken
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Rockin Chicken
476 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Ceviche Bowl
|$14.50
Fish Ceviche served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and avocado over quinoa, white rice or salad.
|Fish Ceviche Small Tray
|$46.00
|Fish Ceviche
|$18.00
Fish marinated in lime juice and served with Peruvian corn and sweet potato.