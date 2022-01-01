Chicken salad in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve chicken salad
Max Downtown
185 Asylum Street, Hartford
|Cobb Salad w/ Chicken (half)
|$15.95
grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing
|Cobb Salad w/ Chicken (dt)
|$19.95
grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Rockin' Chicken
476 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Pieces of rotisserie chicken breast over our house salad with egg, Peruvian corn, red onions and olives. It comes with red pepper dressing made in house.
SANDWICHES
The Place 2 Be
615 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Buffalo Chicken SALAD
|$14.00
Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
2996 Main Street, Hartford
|Jerk Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Served with Jerk Chicken Breast, Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato, Croutons & dressing of choice