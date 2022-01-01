Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hartford

Go
Hartford restaurants
Toast

Hartford restaurants that serve chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Max Downtown

185 Asylum Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad w/ Chicken (half)$15.95
grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing
Cobb Salad w/ Chicken (dt)$19.95
grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing
More about Max Downtown
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Rockin' Chicken

476 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.5 (1586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rotisserie Chicken Salad$14.50
Pieces of rotisserie chicken breast over our house salad with egg, Peruvian corn, red onions and olives. It comes with red pepper dressing made in house.
More about The Rockin' Chicken
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be

615 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 3.8 (598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken SALAD$14.00
More about The Place 2 Be
Item pic

 

Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant

2996 Main Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Salad$9.50
Served with Jerk Chicken Breast, Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato, Croutons & dressing of choice
More about Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Trumbull Kitchen

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad (lunch)$17.95
red curry marinated chicken, baby gem lettuce, lemongrass-ginger dressing
Thai Chicken Salad (dinner)$18.95
red curry marinated chicken, baby gem lettuce, lemongrass-ginger dressing
More about Trumbull Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Hartford

Home Fries

Veggie Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Pasta

Curry

Filet Mignon

Grilled Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Hartford to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Hartford to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston