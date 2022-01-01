Chicken sandwiches in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Russell Grab & Go
The Russell Grab & Go
881 New Britain Ave, Hartford
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$11.45
Jerk Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Carmelized Onion, Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
The Russell Restaurant Group
187 Allyn Street, Hartford
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Romaine, Roasted Onion, Roasted Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread served with Sweet Plantains
More about City Steam Brewery
HAMBURGERS
City Steam Brewery
942 Main Street, Hartford
|Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Avocado, crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato.
More about Trumbull Kitchen
Trumbull Kitchen
150 Trumbull Street, Hartford
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (dinner)
|$17.95
spicy mayonnaise, house pickles, potato roll, hand-cut french fries
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (lunch)
|$16.95
spicy mayonnaise, house made pickles, potato roll, hand-cut fries
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street
25 Front Street, Hartford
|BEAR Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Smoked Chicken Thigh --> Breaded & Fried --> Topped with Spicy Slaw & Honey Mustard
|Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Banh Meee Downtown
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Banh Meee Downtown
126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Crispy chicken, served on our banh mi bread, Vietnamese mayo, pickles, and boom boom sauce for a tangy kick.