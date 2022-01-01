Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hartford

Hartford restaurants
Hartford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Russell Grab & Go image

 

The Russell Grab & Go

881 New Britain Ave, Hartford

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$11.45
Jerk Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Carmelized Onion, Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread
More about The Russell Grab & Go
The Russell Restaurant - Hartford image

 

The Russell Restaurant Group

187 Allyn Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Romaine, Roasted Onion, Roasted Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread served with Sweet Plantains
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
City Steam Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

City Steam Brewery

942 Main Street, Hartford

Avg 4 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Avocado, crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato.
More about City Steam Brewery
Banner pic

 

Trumbull Kitchen

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (dinner)$17.95
spicy mayonnaise, house pickles, potato roll, hand-cut french fries
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (lunch)$16.95
spicy mayonnaise, house made pickles, potato roll, hand-cut fries
More about Trumbull Kitchen
Item pic

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street

25 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BEAR Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Smoked Chicken Thigh --> Breaded & Fried --> Topped with Spicy Slaw & Honey Mustard
Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Banh Meee Downtown

126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy chicken, served on our banh mi bread, Vietnamese mayo, pickles, and boom boom sauce for a tangy kick.
More about Banh Meee Downtown
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Epicurean Feast

Epicurean Feast unit 8830, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
More about Epicurean Feast

