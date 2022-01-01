Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Hartford

Hartford restaurants
Hartford restaurants that serve chili

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford image

 

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford

26 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Extra sweet chili sauce$0.75
More about El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
Consumer pic

 

Guilty Kitchen Restaurant and Lounge

7 Congress Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Extra SD Sweet Chili$0.50
More about Guilty Kitchen Restaurant and Lounge
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

City Steam Brewery

942 Main Street, Hartford

Avg 4 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Sesame Chili Crunch FF$0.00
Our famous sidewinder French fries topped with house made chili crunch seasoning. Contains sesame seeds.
Beef and Bean Chili App$6.00
More about City Steam Brewery
Banner pic

 

Trumbull Kitchen

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Poached Jumbo Shrimp$12.95
guacamole, three pepper sauce, micro cilantro
More about Trumbull Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Banh Meee Downtown - 126 Ann Uccello Street - Hartford, CT 06106

126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)
Takeout
banh meee Habanero Garlic Chili Crisp(Really Spicy)$10.00
Tired of the normal hot sauce? Want something with a little more kick and flavor? Try our Habanero Garlic Chili Crisp. Made in hartford, CT. It is amazing and super spicy.
banh meee Garlic Chili Crisp (authentic sauce)(Mild Spicy)$10.00
What started as a joke has become a sauce. While our food is delicious, healthy, and Vietnamese inspired. Some of our customer thinks that it isn't flavorful enough because we don't use tons of sodium and don't use msg in our dishes. However as time past we decided that we could make a condiment for customer that want to add that extra "authentic" to their order. Well here is the "authentic" condiment.
More about Banh Meee Downtown - 126 Ann Uccello Street - Hartford, CT 06106
Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen - Hartford

49 Asylum Street, Hartford

Avg 4.5 (2044 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Paneer$15.95
Chili Chicken$15.95
More about Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen - Hartford
Consumer pic

 

Locals 8 - Plan B - Hartford

35 FRONT STREET, HARTFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Burger$15.59
House made chili, frizzled onions & American cheese sauce
More about Locals 8 - Plan B - Hartford

