Clams in
Hartford
/
Hartford
/
Clams
Hartford restaurants that serve clams
Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast unit 8830, Hartford
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder - Cup
$2.30
Available on Fridays
More about Epicurean Feast
USS Chowder Pot IV
165 Brainard Road, Hartford
No reviews yet
Clam Strips
Stuffed Clams
$8.00
Kids Fried Clam Strips
$8.00
More about USS Chowder Pot IV
