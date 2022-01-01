Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Hartford

Hartford restaurants
Hartford restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Epicurean Feast

Epicurean Feast unit 8830, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
More about Epicurean Feast
USS Chowder Pot IV image

 

USS Chowder Pot IV

165 Brainard Road, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Strips
Stuffed Clams$8.00
Kids Fried Clam Strips$8.00
More about USS Chowder Pot IV

