Cobb salad in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve cobb salad
Max Downtown
185 Asylum Street, Hartford
|Cobb Salad w/ Chicken (half)
|$15.95
grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing
|Cobb Salad w/ Steak (dt)
|$23.95
grilled steak, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing
|Cobb Salad w/ Shrimp (dt)
|$22.95
shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, classic dressing