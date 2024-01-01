Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Hartford

Hartford restaurants
Toast

Hartford restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be South End

615 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 3.8 (598 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.99
4 all white meat chicken tenders served with honey mustard
More about The Place 2 Be South End
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be Downtown

5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford

Avg 4 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.99
4 all white meat chicken tenders served with honey mustard
More about The Place 2 Be Downtown
Item pic

 

Petrolhead Cafe -

1429 Park Street, Unit 117, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.29
More about Petrolhead Cafe -
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Banh Meee Downtown - 126 Ann Uccello Street - Hartford, CT 06106

126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Crispy chicken, served on our banh mi bread, Vietnamese mayo, pickles, and boom boom sauce for a tangy kick.
More about Banh Meee Downtown - 126 Ann Uccello Street - Hartford, CT 06106
Consumer pic

 

Urban Lodge Brewing Hartford

88 Pratt Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Spicy Garlic Mayo, Cheddar on Brioche
More about Urban Lodge Brewing Hartford

