Curry in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve curry
More about The Russell Grab & Go
The Russell Grab & Go
881 New Britain Ave, Hartford
|Curry Chickpeas - Med
|$8.95
*Vegan* Curry Chickpeas served with rice & peas, or white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains
|Curry Goat - Med
|$14.95
Served with white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.
|Curry Chicken - Lg
|$11.95
Served with rice & peas or white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
The Russell Restaurant Group
187 Allyn Street, Hartford
|Curry Goat
|$24.00
White Rice, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains
More about Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
2996 Main Street, Hartford
|Curry Shrimp Roti
|$11.50
Caribbean Corner
|Curry Chicken Patty
|$2.80
|Sml Curry Chicken Gravy
|$0.80
More about Trumbull Kitchen
Trumbull Kitchen
150 Trumbull Street, Hartford
|Chiang Mai Curried Noodles (dinner)
|$10.95
seared tenderloin, coconut milk, shallots
|Chiang Mai Curried Noodles (lunch)
|$10.95
seared tenderloin, coconut milk, shallots