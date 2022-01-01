Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Hartford

Hartford restaurants
Hartford restaurants that serve curry

The Russell Grab & Go image

 

The Russell Grab & Go

881 New Britain Ave, Hartford

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chickpeas - Med$8.95
*Vegan* Curry Chickpeas served with rice & peas, or white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains
Curry Goat - Med$14.95
Served with white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.
Curry Chicken - Lg$11.95
Served with rice & peas or white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.
More about The Russell Grab & Go
The Russell Restaurant - Hartford image

 

The Russell Restaurant Group

187 Allyn Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Goat$24.00
White Rice, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
Item pic

 

Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant

2996 Main Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Shrimp Roti$11.50
Caribbean Corner
Curry Chicken Patty$2.80
Sml Curry Chicken Gravy$0.80
More about Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Trumbull Kitchen

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chiang Mai Curried Noodles (dinner)$10.95
seared tenderloin, coconut milk, shallots
Chiang Mai Curried Noodles (lunch)$10.95
seared tenderloin, coconut milk, shallots
More about Trumbull Kitchen
Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen

49 Asylum Street, Hartford

Avg 4.5 (2044 reviews)
Takeout
LAMB CURRY$17.95
CHICKEN CURRY$15.95
GOAT CURRY$17.95
More about Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen

