Dumplings in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve dumplings
More about The Russell Grab & Go
The Russell Grab & Go
881 New Britain Ave, Hartford
|Fried Dumpling
|$2.95
(2 per order)
More about City Steam Brewery
HAMBURGERS
City Steam Brewery
942 Main Street, Hartford
|Fried Vegetable Dumplings
|$10.00
fried Pork Dumplings, served with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.
More about Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
2996 Main Street, Hartford
|Fried Dumpling
|$0.80
|Boil Dumpling
|$0.80
More about Trumbull Kitchen
Trumbull Kitchen
150 Trumbull Street, Hartford
|Duck Confit Dumplings (lunch)
|$10.95
lemongrass aioli, foie gras
|Crispy Duck Confit Dumplings (dinner)
|$11.95
lemongrass aioli, foie gras