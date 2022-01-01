French fries in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve french fries
More about The Rockin' Chicken
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Rockin' Chicken
476 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|French Fries
|$6.50
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
The Russell Restaurant Group
187 Allyn Street, Hartford
|Side of French Fries
|$7.00
More about Coyote Flaco - Hartford
Coyote Flaco - Hartford
635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford
|French Fries
|$5.00
More about Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
2996 Main Street, Hartford
|French Fries
|$3.50
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street
25 Front Street, Hartford
|French Fries
|$3.75
Hand-cut fries seasoned with salt and pepper.