Fried chicken sandwiches in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Guilty Kitchen Restaurant and Lounge
Guilty Kitchen Restaurant and Lounge
7 Congress Street, Hartford
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Fried chicken breast on a toasted roll with yellow american cheese. Served with fries
More about City Steam Brewery
HAMBURGERS
City Steam Brewery
942 Main Street, Hartford
|Name Your Own Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Trumbull Kitchen
Trumbull Kitchen
150 Trumbull Street, Hartford
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (dinner)
|$17.95
spicy mayonnaise, house pickles, potato roll, hand-cut french fries
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (lunch)
|$16.95
spicy mayonnaise, house made pickles, potato roll, hand-cut fries
More about The Place 2 Be Downtown
SANDWICHES
The Place 2 Be Downtown
5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford
|*NEW* Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Crispy Southern Fried chicken dipped in honey butter and topped with spicy mayo, pickles and red cabbage slaw.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Hartford
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Hartford
25 Front Street, Hartford
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Smoked Chicken Thigh --> Breaded & Fried --> Topped with Spicy Slaw, Pickles, & Honey Mustard
More about Banh Meee Downtown - 126 Ann Uccello Street - Hartford, CT 06106
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Banh Meee Downtown - 126 Ann Uccello Street - Hartford, CT 06106
126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Crispy chicken, served on our banh mi bread, Vietnamese mayo, pickles, and boom boom sauce for a tangy kick.