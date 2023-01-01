Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Hartford

Hartford restaurants
Hartford restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Guilty Kitchen Restaurant and Lounge

7 Congress Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Fried chicken breast on a toasted roll with yellow american cheese. Served with fries
HAMBURGERS

City Steam Brewery

942 Main Street, Hartford

Avg 4 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Name Your Own Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Trumbull Kitchen

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (dinner)$17.95
spicy mayonnaise, house pickles, potato roll, hand-cut french fries
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (lunch)$16.95
spicy mayonnaise, house made pickles, potato roll, hand-cut fries
SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be Downtown

5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford

Avg 4 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*NEW* Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Crispy Southern Fried chicken dipped in honey butter and topped with spicy mayo, pickles and red cabbage slaw.
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Hartford

25 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Smoked Chicken Thigh --> Breaded & Fried --> Topped with Spicy Slaw, Pickles, & Honey Mustard
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Banh Meee Downtown - 126 Ann Uccello Street - Hartford, CT 06106

126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Crispy chicken, served on our banh mi bread, Vietnamese mayo, pickles, and boom boom sauce for a tangy kick.
