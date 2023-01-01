Lobsters in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Trumbull Kitchen
Trumbull Kitchen
150 Trumbull Street, Hartford
|Lobster Guacamole (tk)
|$16.95
Maine lobster, plum tomato, jalapeno, warm tortilla chips
More about Raw* - 280 Trumbull Street
Raw* - 280 Trumbull Street
280 Trumbull Street, Hartford
|Lobster Rangoons
|$14.00
Decadent lobster with mascarpone and zest, with kimchi remoulade and togarashi spice.
|Lobster Bisque
|$12.00
House made lobster bisque with butter poached lobster and togarashi spice.
|Lobster Mac n' Cheese
|$48.00
Four cheese sauce, campanelle pasta, whole lobster, lemon scented bread crumbs.