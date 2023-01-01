Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Hartford

Go
Hartford restaurants
Toast

Hartford restaurants that serve lobsters

Banner pic

 

Trumbull Kitchen

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Guacamole (tk)$16.95
Maine lobster, plum tomato, jalapeno, warm tortilla chips
More about Trumbull Kitchen
Item pic

 

Raw* - 280 Trumbull Street

280 Trumbull Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Rangoons$14.00
Decadent lobster with mascarpone and zest, with kimchi remoulade and togarashi spice.
Lobster Bisque$12.00
House made lobster bisque with butter poached lobster and togarashi spice.
Lobster Mac n' Cheese$48.00
Four cheese sauce, campanelle pasta, whole lobster, lemon scented bread crumbs.
More about Raw* - 280 Trumbull Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Hartford

Shrimp Salad

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Stew

Shrimp Tacos

Fritters

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Hartford to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Hartford to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (356 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1158 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston