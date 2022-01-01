Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Hartford

Hartford restaurants
Hartford restaurants that serve pad thai

Tisane Euro Asian Cafe

537 Farmington Ave, Hartford

TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles simmered in our classic Pad Thai sauce with red pepper, white onion, carrots, egg and cabbage served with chicken, tofu or pulled pork
More about Tisane Euro Asian Cafe
Trumbull Kitchen

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford

Takeout
Chicken Pad Thai (lunch)$17.95
rice noodles, snow peas, lime-chili sauce, roasted peanuts
Pad Thai (dinner)$16.95
rice noodles, snap peas, bell peppers, lime-chili sauce, roasted peanuts
Chicken Pad Thai (GF)$16.50
rice noodles, snap peas, bell peppers, lime-chili sauce, roasted peanuts
More about Trumbull Kitchen

