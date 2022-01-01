Pad thai in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve pad thai
Tisane Euro Asian Cafe
537 Farmington Ave, Hartford
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice noodles simmered in our classic Pad Thai sauce with red pepper, white onion, carrots, egg and cabbage served with chicken, tofu or pulled pork
Trumbull Kitchen
150 Trumbull Street, Hartford
|Chicken Pad Thai (lunch)
|$17.95
rice noodles, snow peas, lime-chili sauce, roasted peanuts
|Pad Thai (dinner)
|$16.95
rice noodles, snap peas, bell peppers, lime-chili sauce, roasted peanuts
|Chicken Pad Thai (GF)
|$16.50
rice noodles, snap peas, bell peppers, lime-chili sauce, roasted peanuts